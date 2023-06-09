Actor Himanshu Malhotra, who will be seen in the upcoming murder mystery show ‘Mauka Ya Dhokha’, has said that the show boasts of a story that pushes an actor out of their comfort zone.

‘Mauka Ya Dhokha’ is a streaming show which also stars Samikssha Batnagar and Aabhaas Mehta.

Talking about the show, Himanshu said: “‘Mauka Ya Dhokha’ is a story that pushes an actor to step out of his comfort zone. Amit Sehgal my character is trapped because of his one single wish that spirals his life out of control. It was difficult trying to portray a nuanced character that’s very different from who I am in real life.”

He further mentioned: “I took it as a challenge to innovate and change to get into the skin of a character that was very well written. It took me a lot of effort, time, and dedication to prepare for this role and to give my best for my followers out there. The show is indeed an intriguing murder mystery that will offer a never seen encounter for the audience. The twists and turns with each passing episode will unveil different shades of other characters, which will give a roller coaster ride experience to the viewers.”

‘Mauka Ya Dhokha’ is streaming on Hungama Play.

