Celebrity chefs Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Garima Arora, who are seen judging cooking talents on ‘MasterChef India’, keep coming up with interesting challenges for the contestants, and this time they have asked them to prepare a dish using the four most popular sauces of Goa. Contestant Sachin Khatwani from Lucknow impressed the judges with his dish although he found it really challenging.

Sachin was seen getting confused and messing up with the ingredients provided. Although, later he was successful in coming up with a dish according to their demand. The challenge was to blend the sauces given with an ingredient that is high in protein.

The ‘MasterChef India’ contestant used crab as it is high in protein and also because the sauce he had been given goes well with it.

Finally, he prepared ‘Crab Shack Shack’ and received positive reviews from the judges on the show.

While talking about the challenge, he shared: “The difficulty of today’s challenge was high, but it was also very fascinating. In this task, I was able to learn something new. I used an ingredient I had never used before, and while I was initially terrified, I ended up trusting my instincts and everything turned out fine.”

The top 12 contestants of MasterChef India, Priyanka Kundu Biswas from Kolkata, Aruna Vijay from Chennai, Priya Vijan from Bengaluru, Nazia Sultana from Guwahati, Avinash Patnaik from Bhubaneswar, Santa Sarmah from Guwahati, Gurkirat Singh from Haryana, Kamaldeep Kaur from Ludhiana, Sachin Khatwani from Lucknow, Suvarna Bagul from Mumbai, Deepa Chauhan from Bengaluru, Nayanjyoti Saikia from Assam, and Vineet Yadav from Lucknow are seen facing the challenges in Goa this week.

‘MasterChef India’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

