Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar was in awe of Haryana’s Gurkirat Singh’s special preparation of ‘Qatayef with Cinnamon Tea.’ The Qatayef is a dessert dish, and the Chefs were amazed at how well it combines with cinnamon tea because typically, desserts do not go well with sweet beverages.

Ranveer Brar said: “I was surprised by the idea of Gurkirat’s dish which was having two sweeteners together on the plate- a dessert and tea. It was a better decision to present us with Gurkirat’s dish than Nayanjyoti Saikia because his chicken was burnt. The Qatayef and the cinnamon tea blended harmoniously. The tea was light, and the spice of the cinnamon balanced out the sweetness of the Qatayef.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about his dish that received a lot of applause from Ranveer Brar, Gurkirat also added,”I have never tried an Arabic dish, but I succeeded in making this dish because it seemed close to home but unique to this culture as well. It’s also my first time in Abu Dhabi, and I am so very grateful to the makers of MasterChef India for giving us this opportunity.”

As the home chefs or contestants travel to Abu Dhabi, judges Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Garima Arora asked them to prepare Arabic street food. Assam’s Nayanjyoti Saikia and Haryana’s Gurkirat Singh impressed the judges with their preparations.

‘MasterChef India’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Rakhi Sawant Breaks Down At The Airport After Inaugurating Her Academy In Dubai, Paps Remind Her “Aapne Yehin Pe Adil Par Phool Barsaye The”; Netizens React

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News