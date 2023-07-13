The Marvel Cinematic Universe, aka MCU, is known for its grand-scale superhero movies, and it has shifted gears to web series in the past few years, with Secret Invasion being the latest web series which is currently airing. But did you know that the Samuel L. Jackson led spy drama where Game of Thrones fame Emilia Clarke made her MCU debut costs more than several Marvel films? Despite the splurge, the series failed to create hype and excitement among fans.

After the Avengers: Endgame in 2019, the MCU has been struggling to win the audience with their works. Among the projects which came after that, only a few of them managed to create the same magic again. Phase 4 of Marvel did not achieve much, and the same went for Phase 5, which started with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

As per Forbes via We Got This Covered, MCU’s Secret Invasion has cost a whopping $212 million, which is way more than some of the Marvel films, despite that it seems like money is down the drain for Marvel as the Samuel L. Jackson led series is currently at a rating of 61% on Rotten Tomatoes, even lower than She-Hulk. Also, the hype around the show is not much and failing to create a buzz.

There are around eight MCU films with a budget lower than Secret Invasion, and some have achieved pretty good success at the box office. Here is the list of those eight films which reportedly cost less than Secret Invasion’s $212 million budget, per Movie Web:

1. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania [2023]

Rating- 46%

The film starring Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors, kickstarted MCU’s Phase 5 and has a budget of $200 million with the second lowest rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It introduced Kang the Conqueror and established him as the next Thanos-level threat after Avengers: Endgame.

2. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness [2022]

Rating- 74%

Benedict Cumberbatch set on a multiversal journey on his second solo outing, which had a budget of again $200 million, with Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch as the main villain and Sam Raimi behind the camera. Despite Olsen’s incredible performance and multiple cameos, the film failed to get a mixed response from the fans.

3: Spider-Man: No Way Home [2021]

Rating- 93%

This has been one of the best films to come out of Marvel after Avengers: Endgame, with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s variants helping Tom Holland beat the villains. Right from the story-telling, the visuals, the emotions, everything just clicked with the fans, and this too was made with a budget of $200 million which is less than what Secret Invasion took to happen.

4. Eternals [2021]

Rating- 47%

Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek made their MCU debut with this film revolving around these immortal beings with certain sets of powers, and this, too, was made on a budget of $200 million but was not as successful as the other Marvel films.

5. Black Widow [2021]

Rating- 79%

Scarlett Johansson, after a long time, got her due in the MCU with this solo film, but due to the pandemic, the film arrived in 2021. Disney’s mistake of releasing it in theatres and its OTT platform simultaneously dulled its success. It is also tied with the other above-mentioned films with the same budget.

6. Black Panther [2018]

Rating- 96%

Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther first appeared in 2016’s Captain America: Civil Years and two years later got his solo film, which changed the MCU in a way with its culturally diverse cast being eminent is tied with the other films with the same budget, once again a few million less than Secret Invasion but with a much higher success rate at the box office.

7. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 [2017]

Rating- 85%

James Gunn’s swan song Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 earned a lot of praise and appreciation from the fans, and in a similar way, Vol 2 earned the same love by being made at a lower cost than Secret Invasion and had a hefty budget of $200 million.

8. Iron Man 3 [2013]

Rating- 79%

Robert Downey Jr, in a way, is the foundation of MCU, and it was his Iron Man that paved the way for the Marvel Studios, while the third instalment was a bit of a letdown with all the fake Mandarin and all, too, had a staggering budget of $200 million and managed to become a success at the box office, despite its flaws.

These are some of the MCU films which reportedly cost less than Secret Invasion yet were more popular among the audience. Not to forget, movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Black Panther enjoyed amazing box office success. The rough patch of Marvel Studios has rubbed off on their latest series as well. Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!

