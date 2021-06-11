Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 Daily Update: Pratigya To Confront Meera During ‘Vat Savitri’

Pooja Gor and Arhaan Behll-starrer “Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2” will witness some major drama in the upcoming episodes. Recently we saw that Pratigya was trying to get close to Krishna by becoming his secretary and even Krishna could feel a connection with her, but that’s going to change now.

Advertisement

Meera and the Thakurs are unaware that Pratigya has joined Krishna as his secretary, but seeing Krishna’s closeness to his secretary Meera decides to take a big step. She tells Krishna that until he fires his secretary she won’t eat anything. Krishna had no option but to ask Pratigya to quit. In fact when Pratigya calls up Krishna, Meera picks up the call and asks her to stay away from her husband.

Advertisement

This leaves Pratigya devastated and she tells Kesar that now she will confront Meera. During the “Vat Savitri” puja, Pratigya also dresses up and meets Meera. How will this meeting end? Will Meera be shocked to see Pratigya alive? Will she let her come back to the job? To know what happens next keep watching “Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2”.

Produced under Rajan Shahi’s banner Director’s Kut Productions, “Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2” is being led by Pearl Grey as the showrunner, creative producer and writer.

It features Arhaan Behll, Pooja Gor, Anupam Shyam, Bhumika Gurung, Sachal Tyagi, Parvati Sehgal, Asmita Sharma, Ashish Kapoor and Aalika Sheikh. The show airs on Star Bharat from Monday to Friday at 8:30 p.m.

Must Read: Aamir Ali Shares A Lovely Throwback With Kavita Kaushik & The FIR Team!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube