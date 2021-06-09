Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 Daily Update: Pratigya & Meera To Come Face To Face?

Pooja Gor and Arhaan Behll’s “Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2” is keeping the audience glued to their TV screens with its new track. While in season one we saw Krishna wooing Pratigya, currently in season two Pratigya is leaving no stones unturned to come closer to Krishna.

Recently, when Krishna gifted a saree to Pratigya it created huge chaos at home. Meera got upset with him because he bought a saree for another woman, and without any fear, Krishna tells her that he got it for his secretary. This upsets Meera.

But Krishna was not one to listen to the drama and left home in Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2. He went to a bar but feels Pratigya is sitting across from him. He realises that though he is not someone who will go after another woman when it comes to Pratigya he just can’t stop himself.

He gets drunk, and Pratigya comes to drop him home. He helps him get down of his vehicle and Meera, who was in the balcony, sees all this. Will Meera and Pratigya finally come face to face? To know what happens next keep watching the show.

“Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2” features Arhaan Behll, Pooja Gor, Anupam Shyam, Chetan Hansraj, Sachal Tyagi, Parvati Sehgal and Aalika Sheikh. The show, which is being led by Pearl Grey as the showrunner, creative producer and writer, and produced under Rajan Shahi’s banner Director’s Kut Productions, airs on Star Bharat from Monday to Friday at 8:30 p.m.

