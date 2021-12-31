Actor Manish Goel, who was previously seen in 2020 in the show ‘Hamari Wali Good News’ playing the role of Dr Raghav Sharma, says in 2021 he was busy working behind the camera.

He says: “I was last seen on screen in 2020, but the fact is in 2021 I was working for my film ‘Hanak’. People may assume that I was out of work or may be on break which is not true. As an actor, I was very oppurtunate in 2021 as I got to learn the complete process of filmmaking. On the other hand, 2021 was lucky for me as after the pandemic we got to do many events with new guidelines of the new normal. The year was a fun filled learning time for me.”

Manish Goel, who is known for featuring in shows like ‘Nimki Vidhayak’, ‘Tantra’, ‘Ayushman Bhava’ revealed he was offered many TV shows.

“I was glad that the makers of TV shows approached me in the year 2021, but I couldn’t accept them. It was not the low budget reason but I was approached for similar roles which I had already essayed before. As an actor I wish to choose fresh roles to portray which are challenging and promising. I’m an actor who is craving for good roles to experiment. Hopefully, 2022 will be a working year on screen and I can entertain my audience.” Says Manish Goel.

Manish Goel earned a lot of popularity after acting in iconic shows ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’, ‘Ghar Ek Mandir’ and ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay‘.

