Amazon miniTV – Amazon’s free video streaming service, unveiled the promo for their upcoming episode of the celebrity chat show, By Invite Only. The upcoming episode will feature candid conversations and tons of musical banter with the music director-turned-singer Tony Kakkar & the multi-talented singer-songwriter, Yohani.

From the looks of the promo, the episode promises to be a musical ride packed with intriguing conversations and candid reactions. The viewers can expect riveting moments as the host, Renil, swings between casual silliness and decoding their personal lives.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As Renil questioned the connection between Tony’s sister and the career switch from a music director to a popular singer, the singer responded by saying, “The amount I have been behind my sisters, Sonu and Neha and everything I have done in the process, I cannot even begin to tell you what I lost to make them stars.”