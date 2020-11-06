Maniesh Paul will host a quiz show that will test general knowledge in a bid to beat the genius.

Advertisement

The show is titled “Beat The Genius”, and the genius here is quiz master Parnab Mukherjee.

Advertisement

“We spend so much time at home hooked to our smartphones and playing quizzes. This show is a challenging and fun way to race your inquisitive minds and learn something more every time,” said Maniesh Paul.

“‘Beat The Genius’ will engage the audience with its innovative take on the quiz format. I am positive that this exciting show will have the entire family hooked,” Maniesh Paul added.

The show will launch on November 10 on the Flipkart app.

Actor, TV host and Amitabh Bachchan fan boy Maniesh Paul says the megastar continues to inspire him.

Maniesh took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures along with the cine icon from the sets of the popular quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).

Expressing his fondness for Amitabh, Maniesh reminisced his childhood memories of the actor.

He wrote: “I’m a Delhi boy, who lived in a small place called Malviya Nagar. Still remember the time when we used to watch movies and I would force my mother to write MARD on my chest as my HERO did that in a film…”

Must Read: Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar Wedding: Latter’s Father Ismail Darbar Says, “Talks Are Going On Right Between The Two Families”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube