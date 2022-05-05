The second season of the web series ‘Maharani’ will see actor-producer Sohum Shah’s character of Bheema Bharti going into new territories.

Sohum Shah, who keeps updating about ‘Maharani 2’ on his social media, recently wrapped up the shoot on the second season of the show.

Excited to bring the second season to the audience, the actor said, “After the success of the first season of ‘Maharani’ there was so much anticipation surrounding the next season and we went all out to ensure we kept up to the expectations. The new season will see my character Bheema Bharati take a very different turn from season 1.”

Sohum Shah added, “The writing, the dialogues, and the plot twists – everything is more powerful and I can’t wait to see how the audience reacts to this avatar of Bheema.”

Recently, he also took to his social media and shared a reel in which he was seen in ‘Maharani 2’. He wrote in the caption, “Shades of me and my beard. Kaisa laga naya look?”

Meanwhile, the actor also has ‘Sanaa’, ‘Dahaad’, his production venture, and his horror anthology in the pipeline.

Sohum Shah was previously in the news when he was thrilled with the announcement of his latest project ‘Dahadh’.

‘Dahadh’ is produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Tiger Baby in association with Excel Entertainment.

The project which was announced on Thursday as part of Prime Video’s upcoming slate on the occasion of its fifth anniversary in India, stars Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah.

Sharing his excitement, Sohum said, “This is a special time, really, as we’ve just wrapped up ‘Sanaa’ and the second season of ‘Maharani’. And now I am feeling absolutely thrilled as we finally announce ‘Dahaad’ today.”

“It’s been a pretty crazy ride, in terms of the rapid physical transformation I had to undergo for my role as a cop right after Maharani. And as always, super excited to come back to OTT – I hope Amazon Prime Video audiences love every bit of it”, he added.

