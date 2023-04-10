Sobhita Dhulipala has undeniably established herself as a true fashion icon of the wedding season by flawlessly pulling off each look and outfit she has worn. She always manages to make a statement and turn heads wherever she goes, whether it’s in a dazzling red three piece dress , a relaxed style outfit, or bold and daring fashionable saree looks . As she was acing every look she felt like a Tara Khanna in real life! Here are the series of looks that you can take style inspiration from.

The Major actress looked stunning in her custom made pink saree paired with elegant gold jewellery which she wore to the wedding. The choice of jewellery beautifully complemented her look and it was safe to say all eyes were on her. With her delicate looks and graceful demeanour, she had a striking resemblance to a rose.

Advertisement

Sobhita Dhulipala was dressed in a yellow saree and paired with a stunning baandhni dupatta, and she looked all ready and happy for the haldi and snaathakam ceremony. Her skin was well complemented by the vivid yellow colour of the saree. Her whole appearance was made more elegant by the elaborate motifs on her saree and the dupatta itself .

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad)

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad)

Sobhita Dhulipala looked all Sangeet Ready in her red crop top, which went beautifully with her ornately embroidered jacket and garara. Her exquisite jewellery lent a touch of elegance to her entire look and further accentuated the combo. Her hair was neatly pulled back into a bun, and lovely roses added a touch of beauty and colour. The actress pulled off her classic yet contemporary look with ease, exuding confidence and grace in the process.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad)

At the vizag reception, the actress radiated regal charm in her gorgeous violet saree and gold top. The violet saree looked stunning with the gold blouse, which also brought attention to the delicate embroidery. The actress’s choice of jewellery and complex motifs on her necklace, earrings, and bangles, lent a sense of elegance to her ensemble. Her hair was fashioned in free cus, which complemented her glossy appearance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad)

The actress looked ethereal at the Delhi reception in her gold net saree, which was stylishly accessorised with several exquisite pieces of jewellery. The sleek ponytail Sobhita Dhulipala had worn her hair in added to the chicness of her whole appearance. As she walked, the saree glittered and glimmered, catching the eye and evoking feelings of glamour and luxury

Clearly ,The actress has set a new trend in wedding fashion with her impeccable sense of style, inspiring many to follow her lead. As for Made In Heaven, the creators are now busy shaping the second season of the show.

Must Read: Krushna Abhishek Exclusively Breaks Silence On His Fight With Govinda, Sunita Ahuja & Says “Agar Main Naraz Hoke Kuch Kehta Hoon…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News