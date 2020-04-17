Kushal Tandon Demands A Ban On TikTok, Says “Whole World Is F***ked Coz Of China B***h”

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, China has become the target of all the hatred and abuse. A lot of people have been demanding a ban over Chinese products and technology, especially the popular video-sharing app, TikTok. Recently, actor Kushal Tandon also took to social media to demand a ban over the app.



It is no secret that thIt is no secret that the currently frightening situation of the world owing to the coronavirus pandemic all began with a place in Wuhan in China. This obviously means China became the epicenter of the pandemic. Multiple celebrities and other people have been coming forward to express their dismay over the application – TikTok, which is from China.

In a recent post, Kushal Tandon said, “While the whole world is f***ked coz of China b***h, but still guess what are Indians and many others are giving them the revenue from sh*t TikTok.”

He added, “While China made Tik Tok for people who were useless and who had nothing to do, and look at us all… haha, everyone is in Tik tok, ban Tik Tok… proud of never using this sh*t Tik Tok, band Tik Tok.”

His opinion was agreed upon by many but was even ridiculed by others.

Kushal is fondly remembered for playing the lead opposite Jennifer Winget in Beyhadh 2, and has been a part of many TV shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Bigg Boss 7.

