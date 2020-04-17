Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston To Soon Make Their Twins Arrival OFFICIAL?

Hollywood’s IT couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston may have witnessed a massive roadblock when they got divorced, but are currently stronger than ever. As per reports, the lovebirds have reconciled, and are quarantining together at the FRIENDS actress’ lavish mansion. Now, adding onto the good news is them making their twins arrival official soon. Below is all you need to know.

For the unversed, for a while now, rumours are rife that the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood actor has welcomed twins via surrogacy. The surrogate was Michelle Ross, who has even previously helped Sarah Jessica Parker. The reports sparked soon after Ross recently announced successfully delivering recently. “1 girl: 6lbs 1oz 1 boy: 6lbs 13 oz. Here and healthy! 1 surrogate: healthy, groggy and will return when less so,” she had announced.

“Brad and Jen did a ton of research before electing to take the surrogacy route, even before they divorced. They saw how it worked wonders for so many of their friends. The likes of Jen’s close friends Elizabeth Banks and Nicole Kidman, plus Sarah Jessica of course, but also non-famous acquaintances have all told them it’s a beautiful and painless process that can be carried out with the utmost discretion and very little fuss,” a source close to New Idea revealed.

Now, another good news comes in the form that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt may soon announce the arrival of their twins ‘when they’re ready.’ For now, they have been keeping the news private with only close friends and family members knowing details. The duo has decided to keep everything ‘under the radar’ for now.

But how have they been coping up with the entire thing? “Brad and Jen have a wonderful team of support staff, plus they’re more than capable of jumping in when the time comes and being hands-on parents. Brad for one can’t wait for more diaper duty, and Jen has been reassured she’ll be a natural so there’s no need to worry or panic. This will be the most beautiful time in their lives, something they’ve both dreamed about for literally decades, and now it’s happening they’re beyond ecstatic,” added the source.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!