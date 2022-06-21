‘Pavitra Rishta’ actor Shakti Arora talks about doing an aerial stunt for a sequence in ‘Kundali Bhagya’.

Shakti is making a comeback to TV after three years and is excited about his entry in the serial.

Shakti Arora says: “In TV shows, we rarely get a chance to perform stunts, so when this opportunity came up, especially for my entry sequence, I just couldn’t say no. I had the option of using a body double, but I really wanted to do it by myself. I have been wanting to do a real action sequence for a while now and this thrilling stunt really made me happy.”

Shakti Arora is seen making an acrobatic entry in the show and during the shoot he also injured himself but still he continues to shoot without stopping it midway.

“I did suffer a small setback while shooting when I bruised my knee, but I didn’t want to halt the shoot midway and hence, I continued. I visited the doctor post wrap up and he said that it wasn’t anything major and the injury should heal soon,” the actor adds.

Shakti Arora says though it was challenging to complete the entire sequence but it is an experience of a lifetime for him.

“All in all, it was an experience of a lifetime, and I am sure the role will be a great challenge for me. It is the kind of role that I have not played till now, and I hope that my fans will enjoy watching me in this new avatar and character,” he concludes.

Shakti Arora starrer ‘Kundali Bhagya’ airs on Zee TV.

