Kunal Kamra Gets Brutally Trolled For Roasting CarryMinati In ‘Aaja Beta Carry Teko Roast Sikhaye’

Popular YouTube influencer CarryMinati has been making headlines for quite a few days now. After his spat with TikTok influencer Amir Siddiqui, Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati made headlines for his roast video on Amir. Meanwhile, yet another stand-up comedian, Kunal Kamra who has been in the news for a while made use of this opportunity to earn some brownie points for himself.

However, Kunal Kamra’s plan seemed to have backfired brutally. So for those of you who have joined in late, it all started with Amir Siddiqui uploading a video for YouTubers and bashing them for talking about TikTokers and stealing their content. Using these snippets in his video, Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati gave a comeback to the entire community.

Well, now Kunal Kamra seemed to have seen this opportunity to create his own roast of CarryMinati. He came up with his roast of CarryMinati in a video called ‘Aaja Beta Carry Teko Roast Sikhaye’. The 11-minute long video has Kamra roasting the YouTube star in an animated version of himself. He is seen taking a series of pot-shots at CarryMinati by comparing CarryMinati’s use of vocabulary to a traffic jam and calling him the antonym of intellectual.

Check out Kunal Kamra’s roast of CarryMinati here. He tweeted, “I’ve hit a new low in my career I’m discussing @CarryMinati. I’m depressed beyond repair.”

I’ve hit a new low in my career I’m discussing @CarryMinati – https://t.co/hrEJGGoXwb I’m depressed beyond repair. — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) May 29, 2020

But ever since his video has gone out, Kamra has been trolled in the most brutal manner by netizens. Here are some of the best memes we found for Kunal Kamra and his ‘Aaja Beta Carry…’ video:

Meanwhile memers to Kunal Kamra after seeing his Tatti Rost video.#KunalKamraRoast #carryminati pic.twitter.com/16rv6O8wHa — Sourabh Sinha (@theBabuaa) May 30, 2020

Everyone to Kunal kamra right now

. pic.twitter.com/VEa5168mMe — Sanjeev Rawat (@Sanjeev92154717) May 29, 2020

2 min silence for those people who just wasted their 10 min to listen Kunal Kamra's bullshit.#kunalkamra #carryminatiroast pic.twitter.com/DedZsGaRH2 — Troll #StayHome #StaySafe (@sabtrolled) May 29, 2020

After wasting 11min of my life on #KunalKamra by watching his roast on #Carryminati pic.twitter.com/K7bJW326qq — Sumit Garg (@DoctorSumitGarg) May 29, 2020

Have been asked to comment on Kunal Kamra's new YouTube video. I don't watch things with this ratio. Sorry. pic.twitter.com/mUYgnapTUy — Norbert Elekes (@NorbertElekes) May 29, 2020

