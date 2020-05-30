Television actress Nia Sharma has shared a stunning photograph of herself and said that the ones addicted to selfies are only trying to convince themselves they are good looking.

Nia took to Instagram, where she posted a selfie dressed in a black spaghetti top. Her no make-up look is impressive.

“Those blessed with good looks don’t click a lot of selfies.. The ones addicted to selfies are only trying to convince themselves they’re good looking. I’m the latter category,” Nia Sharma captioned the image. Her post got some hilarious replies from the fans in the comments section below.

On the professional front, Nia was last seen in the hit TV show “Naagin 4”. The show also starred Rashami Desai. Ekta Kapoor recently revealed that the fourth season will come to an end. They are planning to introduce Naagin 5 to the viewers once lockdown is over.

