John Cena Photoshops Ranveer Singh’s Pic With WWE Legend Stone Cold & The Result Is HILARIOUS!

Apart from WWE and movies, John Cena remains in the limelight for his caption-less and context-less pictures on his Instagram, which he describes in his Insta bio as, ‘These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy’. Recently, the leader of the Cenation posted a hilarious picture of none other than Ranveer Singh.

The random and out of context pictures always work in the favor of the WWE star, as his fans keep trying to find out the meaning behind his Instagram posts. And now his latest post features none other than our very own Gully Boy actor Ranveer Singh.

John Cena took to Instagram to share a combined photoshopped picture of WWE legend Stone Cold and actor Ranveer Singh. The sport that Ranveer is, he was quick to laugh at the picture and even made that evident by dropping a comment on the post.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Apart from Ranveer, John Cena has earlier posted pictures of Shah Rukh Khan, Asim Riaz, Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and many other Indian celebrities.

John Cena has been missing from the ring since Wrestlemania 36. Cena last competed against Bray Wyatt popularly known as ‘The Fiend’ in a ‘firefly funhouse’ match. The unique match had all of John Cena’s career highlights.

Meanwhile, on the film front, John Cena will be next seen in upcoming action extravaganza Fast & Furious 9. The movie’s release date has been pushed to next year due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!