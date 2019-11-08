Kratika Sengar On Husband Nikitin Dheer: ‘When I Saw Him In Chennai Express, I was Like Who’s This HOT Guy?”

Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer got married in 2014 and are one of the most loved couples of Indian television. Nikitin rose to fame with Rohit Shetty’s Chennai Express in which he played the antagonist opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Kratika, on the other hand, has done a lot of daily soaps and rose to fame with Jhansi Ki Rani and Punar Vivah.

Talking about their love story with Pinkvilla, Kratika and Nikitin spilt some beans about it. Kratika started by telling that she missed watching Chennai Express in the theatre and saw it on TV. As soon as she saw Nikitin, she was like, “Who’s this hot guy?” She further revealed who proposed and said, “He just asked me to meet Nikitin and I had watched Chennai Express then and found Nikitin really hot. So, I said yes and I met him. We ticked off initially over common likes and dislikes. Mostly we spoke about dogs because both of us are dog lovers. Things hit it off. Later, dad Pankaj Dheer asked me if I want his daughter-in-law in front of everyone and I was red.”

Kratika also revealed that Nikitin proposed her while watching a movie once but she was too naive to understand. “He whispered ‘I Love you’ in my ears while we were watching a movie and I was like, ‘what?’ He thought I had an ego and hence we did not talk about it later.”

Well, we would love to see these two actors coming together either in a movie or in a daily soap soon.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!