Saif Ali Khan Recalls Ex-Wife Amrita Singh’s Advice: “You Can’t Hit The Target While Laughing At It”

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has become one of the most prominent actors that we have and he is known for his unique portrayals. But it is now that the actor has made a shocking revelation that he was not keen on continuing acting and how his ex-wife Amrita Singh convinced him to take it seriously.

Saif who in a recent interview has made many shocking revelations also revealed how his ex-wife Amrita Singh played an important role in making his career.

Speaking to Mid-Day in the same interview, the Sacred Games actor said, “I ran away from home and got married at 20. And I’ve to give Amrita Singh, my ex-wife, credit for being the only person who taught me to take it all , work/show-business seriously. She said you can’t hit the target while laughing at it. That’s when Parampara happened.”

Saif went on to explain how he was asking for advice from everybody to play Sameer. He even went to Aamir Khan who did give him some advice. Later it was Amrita who asked him why is he even asking for a advice rather than doing his own thing. Saif did the same and made Sameer one of the most remembered characters in Hindi cinema.

Amrita and Saif got married in 1991 and have two kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The two got divorced in 2004 after a rough patch and Saif is now married to one of Bollywood’s most loved actresses, Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Last year when the actor appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show he revealed that when he was getting married to Kareena he wrote a note to Amrita. He said, “When I was getting married to Kareena, for some reason, I wrote a note to Amrita saying this is a new chapter starting. I wrote we had a history and something on the lines of good wishes for both of us. I sent it to Kareena to take a look. I sent it across. Sara called me and said, ‘I was coming anyway but now, I am coming with a happy heart.’ I think that the story sums up the attitude of everyone involved.”

On the work front the actor was last seen in Laal Kaptaan and now has Jawaani Jaaneman and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in his kitty.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!