Here Is Why Anushka Sharma Steals Clothes From Virat Kohli’s Wardrobe

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been all over the headlines in the past week as the two are out celebrating Virat’s birthday and giving major couple goals. Meanwhile, recently Anushka confessed that she loves stealing clothes from Virat’s wardrobe and why she doe that is both cute and funny.

Anushka talking about the same to a leading magazine said that she mostly borrows clothes from his closet as Virat loves when she does that. She revealed that she borrows t-shirts and trendy stuff. She also added how there are times when she just takes the jacket and he loves when she wears her clothes.

Further talking about her wedding and her lehenga that went viral to an extent where every second bride the adjacent wedding season was aiming to replicate that look.

Recently the two took off to Bhutan to bring in Virat’s 31st birthday. The two have been sharing pictures from their vacation and Anushka even went ahead to share an incident were a family during their trek welcomed them home and treated them with love without even knowing how big personalities they were.

She spoke how wearing pink at her d-day was a mandatory thing for her. There was no option that she would have not gone for it.

Anushka in a post wishing husband Virat wrote, “This one is my blessing. My friend, My confidant , My one true love. I hope you find the light-guiding your path always and may you choose to do the right thing every time. Your compassion is what makes you a good leader and I pray that you always have that in abundance. Happy Birthday my love.”

