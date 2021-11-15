Actor Nikitin Dheer and his actress wife Kratika Sengar, who is known for her role in the popular television show ‘Choti Sarrdaarni’, are all set to welcome their first bundle of joy.

Kratika and Nikitin shared a loved-up picture on Instagram to make the big announcement.

They both chose a simple caption and wrote: “Dheer Junior coming this 2022.”

Rumours around Kratika Sengar’s pregnancy had been doing the rounds on social media since March. According to reports, there were rumours that the actress left the show because of her pregnancy. She was associated with the show for over two years.

Nikitin was recently seen in Siddharth Malhotra-starrer ‘Shershaah’. He was also seen in ‘Sooryavanshi’.

The actor is popularly remembered as Thangabali from the 2013 film ‘Chennai Express’ starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

He will next be seen in the Telugu crime drama thriller titled ‘Khiladi’ starring Ravi Teja.

Previously, Kratika Sengar said that she makes sure to take on newer characters with every show. She also said that she picks up roles that allow her to “experiment” her craft before joining the cast of Choti Sarrdaarni earlier this year.

“At this point in my career, all I look for in a role is how meaty it is. I want to play characters that help me experiment my acting abilities. I am very particular about not repeating my characters,” Kratika Sengar said.

