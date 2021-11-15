Shamita Shetty is out of the Bigg Boss 15 house because of medical reasons, according to news circulating on social media. But she will be “back” by Tuesday or Wednesday.

Colors, the channel airing the show, has not confirmed the news, but Shamita’s fans are in a tizzy. They were watching with interest her chemistry with housemate Raqesh Bapat, but he, too, has moved out of the house citing medical reasons. Later, Afsana Khan was asked to leave the house by Bigg Boss.

Both Shamita Shetty and Afsana Khan were recently in the news for the spat they had. Afsana was said to have “harmed herself” after the heated argument in the Bigg Boss 15 house.

The latest news from the Bigg Boss 15 house (officially confirmed) is that Raqesh Bapat won’t return to the show, unlike what was previously speculated — that he would be back after recovering from his medical problem. Social media stories, however, indicate that his doctors have advised him against going back to the house.

The news definitely comes as a double blow to Shamita-Raqesh fans, who were so looking forward to seeing where they were headed.

A user wrote, “I hope even @ShamitaShetty doesn’t come again in this toxic show. This year season is completely fake & to much of mind games boring & dirty politics @SunandaShetty5 please don’t let shamita go again #ShaRa”

Another wrote, “This is makin me cry bucket of tears. She deserves only love. I can’t forgive d people who made her cry like ds, left hr mid way Broken heart He does not deserve her. Shamz should honestly shift to London, persue a career in fashion n get married there.”

“The fact is I have the Live on always and even Im not interested in watching it till the time #ShamitaShetty does not return, she has that much impact and importance in #BiggBoss15 #ColorsTV if the TRP is falling it’s going to just die without her,” a Shamita Shetty fan wrote.

