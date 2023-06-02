Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal has an extremely tight schedule as he has been shooting back to back films proving himself to be a dedicated artiste in the business of entertainment.

The first one is the Salman Khan starrer ‘Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan‘. Next he has ‘Yudhra‘ with Excel Entertainment. Apart from that, he is part of two projects by Oscar award-winning Sikhya Entertainment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking about this, Raghav Juyal said: “I made a decision that I wanted to seriously pursue my craft of acting. I didn’t go away from any industry but took a conscious call to focus and hone a craft. Acting is something I always wanted to do.”

Raghav Juyal added: “So after my last TV appearance, I took a pause and while it may have seemed that I kind of was out of the public domain barring those who follow me on social media. I actually was lucky to be working with amazing filmmakers and some exciting projects. Shot for five films back-to-back and touch wood, work has been great, because this is what I intended to do and I’m glad it’s all taking shape.”

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Makes A Return To The Top 10 Post The S*xual Assault Controversy, Anupamaa Continues To Rule – Full TRP Rankings Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News