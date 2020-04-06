Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10: Has Karishma Tanna Already Been Declared As The Winner?

One of the most-watched reality shows on Indian television, the 10th and ongoing season of Khatron Ke Khiladi was filmed in Bulgaria in August last year. However, it premiered on 22nd February 2020 on television and fans are happy that they got something to pass time amid the lockdown. It currently features Adaa Khan, Balraj Syal, Dharmesh Yelande, Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Karishma Tanna and Tejasswi Prakash.

For the uninitiated, it was revealed earlier that Karishma Tanna, Balraj Syal and Karan Patel will be the top 3 contestants of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 10’. Now latest buzz suggests that the Naagin 3 actress will emerge as the winner.

Now if an Instagram post by the page which provides news related to a popular reality show, is to be believed, then the actress has apparently emerged out as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. It is not confirmed and the makers are yet to react on the same.

Karishma had earlier told Times Of India that it was an amazing experience to work with Rohit Shetty and her co-contestants. “To say yes to this show is quite a task. You have to literally be very sure and calm and you have to have a lot of courage to say yes to this show. Once you say yes, you cannot turn back. The channel kept calling me for the past so many years because they had confidence in me but I did not have that confidence in myself,” she had said.

Tanna had also mentioned that she tried overcoming all her fears. “I tried overcoming all the fears and I used to think that I would see other contestants doing this. Today, I am doing these stunts and a part of it. I can’t believe it, talking to Rohit sir and listening to his stunt details and being a part of it,” she had added.

