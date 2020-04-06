Money Heist Season 4: Memes Ft. Professor With Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan & Ramayan Will Make You LOL!

Money Heist Season 4 released on Netflix last week and the fans can’t stop going gaga over the series. The latest season of La Casa de Papel is full of amazing twists and turns that the viewers hadn’t expected. There are revelations and deaths and no fan was prepared for it.

The series came out on Netflix on April 3 and as it’s the lockdown and many people are at home only, a lot of fans have already finished watching MH4. As soon as they finished the current season, they took to their social media pages to share their views, which were mostly positive.

A lot of people shared their genuine reviews about Money Heist Season 4 and there are those who decided to share memes. The amazing part is these memes based on La Casa de Papel and the Professor are not limited just to series but also have Bollywood twist, for example, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Akshay Kumar.

Check out these super funny memes based Money Heist that will make you LOL:



We wonder what will Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar have to say about being featured on memes based on one of the best shows on Netflix!

Which is your favourite meme from the list mentioned above? Did you like the latest season of La Casa de Papel? Let us know in the comments below.

