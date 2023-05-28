It is safe to say that actor Arjit Taneja, who is currently participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, is more than prepared to perform brilliantly in the show. The actor visited the gym regularly and trained his body to keep up with the challenges that are part of the game.

“I did physical activity to workout and prepare for the KKK. You need mental strength as well as physical strength. You need to work on stamina and strength as well. At the gym, I always carried my shoes and protein, which I took during workout,” said the actor, before he left for the outdoor shoot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And as for his routine, Arjit Taneja included everything such as core fitness workouts like pull ups and push up, battle rope, monkey bar, parallel bar dips, squats and ladder drills

“I used to start with five minutes of walking, stretching, functional exercises and focus on my core. I worked on endurance and strength. I did a lot of Calisthenics and bodyweight workouts. This increased strength and stamina which is very important for the show,” Arjit Taneja added.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant admitted that he is scared of heights and in order to prepare his body a bit, he used the monkey bar at the gym. “Monkey bar is all about arm strength and shoulder strength. I am going to such a place where this will really come handy. After this, I did push ups, 5 sets, incline and normal. I also did battle rope and parallel bar dips. This is done with the help of our body strength. Arm and core strength is very important as it helps in building stamina,” he said.

Well, his work out videos and pictures of his well-chiselled body are doing complete justice to the efforts that he has been putting in. His social media reflects that he is leaving no stone unturned in participating and he is surely one of the most happening contestant!

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will air on Colors.

Must Read: Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanti Is Bowled By Kiara Advani’s Talent As He Aspires To Share Screen With Her: “Never Seen An Actress Become This Versatile In Such A Short Time”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News