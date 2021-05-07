Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 is all set to go on floors soon and contestants finalized for the show was recently revealed. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the contestants and her husband Vivek Dahiya reveals why is an apt contestant for the stunt-based reality show.

Several contestants of the Rohit Shetty hosted reality show were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday morning as they jetted off to Cape Town. Divyanka and her husband were also spotted in the wee hours at the airport. As she appeared ready for the adventure, her husband Vivek was seen interacting with the paparazzi at the airport.

As per SpotboyE, Vivek Dahiya was seen telling paparazzi that her wife Divyanka is very adventurous and that she is the perfect fit for this show. Recalling a skydiving experience, he revealed that how he was terrified but Divyanka was unfazed, and continued smiling and laughing. He stressed that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress isn’t scared of anything.

Vivek said, “Ye bahot adventurous hain, aur inko dar nahi lagta. Humne saath me skydiving ki thi, and when we jumped off the plane, toh meri shakal bhayaanak thi, aur ye hass rahi thi, muskuraa rahi thi. Usi waqt mujhe laga ki she’s made for Khatron Ke Khiladi.”

Earlier today, Vivek Dahiya also penned an emotional note sharing how he has been dreading the night of her departure and returning to an empty house. He wrote, “7th May 2021, 3:30 AM . Took us a lot of consideration for KKK owing to the current scenario. But then we went with the notion-the show must go on! Ever since, I was dreading tonight when I would have to see you off at the airport and return to an empty house (which is home only when you’re around) ; where every tiny thing would reminds me of you. I’m super kicked about this adventurous journey of yours, been watching past episodes videos and have a strong feeling you’re going to ace it my NCC girl. You jumped off the plane smilingly, you’ll sail through this because you have it in you. I know this for sure because I still remember you often chose to do your own stunts in YHM denying the need for a body double. Live it up my lady, you’re made for this. Conquer your fears and bask in the glory of your victory. Until then I’m going to sleep on your side of the bed :).”

