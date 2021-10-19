KBC 13: Sonu Nigam & Shaan To Share Hotseat On Amitabh Bachchan's Show
Bollywood singers Sonu Nigam and Shaan are set to appear as special guests on the ‘Shaandaar Shukravaar’ episode of Amitabh Bachan hosted ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’ this Friday (October 22).

They’ll sing popular tracks such as ‘Dus Bahane’, ‘All is Well’, ‘My Dil Goes’, ‘Main Agar Kahoon’, and more. The singers will be seen on the hot seat and will be playing the game along with the popular reality show’s celebrity host, Big B.

They will be seen not only playing the game but also sharing personal anecdotes and cherished moments from their time in the industry. Amitabh Bachchan will be seen laying down a rule for the guests requiring them to sing a song whenever they complete a ‘padav’.

