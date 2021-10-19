Bollywood singers Sonu Nigam and Shaan are set to appear as special guests on the ‘Shaandaar Shukravaar’ episode of Amitabh Bachan hosted ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’ this Friday (October 22).

They’ll sing popular tracks such as ‘Dus Bahane’, ‘All is Well’, ‘My Dil Goes’, ‘Main Agar Kahoon’, and more. The singers will be seen on the hot seat and will be playing the game along with the popular reality show’s celebrity host, Big B.

They will be seen not only playing the game but also sharing personal anecdotes and cherished moments from their time in the industry. Amitabh Bachchan will be seen laying down a rule for the guests requiring them to sing a song whenever they complete a ‘padav’.

Amping up the entertainment quotient of the show, Sonu Nigam and Shaan will also be seen playing ‘antakshari’ with Amitabh Bachchan and singing ghazals as well.

Previously, Renowned director Ramesh Sippy shared with ‘KBC 13’ host Amitabh Bachchan why he chose Hema Malini as ‘Basanti’ and how did he think about ‘Jai-Veeru’. Sippy will appear as a special guest along with Hema Malini on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’s ‘Shaandaar Shukravaar’ episode.

Both will be talking about the iconic blockbuster ‘Sholay’ as the movie celebrates 46 years of its release.

Replying to Amitabh Bachchan, Ramesh Sippy shared: “See, Hema ji in her first film with me had portrayed the role of a young widow and in the second film, ‘Seeta aur Geeta’, she surprised us. So, for the role of ‘Basanti’ I felt that no one can do it apart from her. Also, there was one more thing. When we completed ‘Seeta aur Geeta’ and it became successful, it is then when we decided whatever I make after this, Dharam ji, Hema ji and Sanjeev ji must be there. And as the script of ‘Sholay’ was shaping up, it was fitting perfectly.”

When asked about how he thought of ‘Jai-Veeru’, Sippy replied: “We had ‘Veeru’, he was there in the last film, too. So, there was one thing that I had thought about is that we have three superstars and if I get one more superstar, it would be difficult for me, only. So, then I thought I need a good actor, who does good work and becomes a team. Because when Salim-Javed suggested Amit ji for this role, saying there’s one ‘Amitabh Bachchan’ who’s doing good work and is working with us in ‘Zanjeer’. I said ok, that’s good.”

“And, then I thought that he’s not a star at the moment so I won’t have that problem that there’s one more star on the set. But, there are two things that I remember about you. You did a great job in the film ‘Anand’, a very serious role and then in ‘Bombay to Goa’ you did a light role with Mehmood Saab. In that bus, you were this tall man and the way you danced gracefully. I felt this seems to be an actor who can do anything. So, he will be able to give us what we want. That’s how the casting was done,” he added.

To all that Sippy said, Amitabh Bachchan acknowledges and responded: “Thank you very much, Sir”. Replying to this, Sippy shared: “You proved it. And by the time the film released, you became the biggest star.”

(The ‘Shaandaar Shukravaar’ episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’ will air on Sony Entertainment Television.)

