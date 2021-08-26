Advertisement

The thirteenth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati commenced recently and seems like we already have the first crorepati. As per the latest promos, Himani Bundela has become the first contestant to get her name on a cheque that has seven zeros. Not only that, but she will also be attempting the ₹7 Crores question on the Amitabh Bachchan hosted KBC 13.

While she’s excited to attempt the question, Bundela also reveals she is scared to lose after coming so far ahead in the game. Scroll down to have a look at the promos.

Sony TV took to their social media handle a while ago and shared the latest promo of KBC 13. The video sees Himani Bundela answer the 15th question and become the season’s first crorepati. After rejoicing in the win, we then see her play on and attempt the 16th question that offered her the opportunity to win ₹7 crores.

Before taking the plunge, we hear KBC 13’s first crorepati tell Amitabh Bachchan, “Darr lag raha hai, agar galat hua toh. Lekin mann keh raha hai ki answer do, yahi answer hai (I am scared that I may answer this wrong, but my heart wants me to answer nonetheless. This is the answer).”

Sharing the KBC 13 promo on Instagram, Sony TV captioned it, “Zindadil Himani Bundela apne gyaan aur hausle se bann gayi hain #KBC13 ki pehli crorepati. Par kya woh jeet paayengi 7 crore? Dekhiye unki journey ko #KaunBanegaCrorepati mein, Mon-Fri, raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par.” Take a look at the promo here:

Sharing another promo a while ago, Sony TV captioned the video on Instagram, “hushmizaaj swabhaav se apni zindagi jeene wali ek drishtiheen contestant, Himani Bundela #KBC13 ki pehli crorepati bann gayi hain. Par kya woh de paayengi 7 crore ke sawaal ka sahi jawaab?”

Let wait and see if Himani Bundela takes homes ₹7 Crores, fingers crossed.

