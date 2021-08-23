Advertisement

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is making headlines and how. The show enjoys a massive fan base along with superstar and host Amitabh Bachchan. KBC 13 will return to our television screens from today onwards and on the occasion of the same, we bring you a throwback of the time when senior Bachchan revealed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan played the show at home for fun.

It was 2019 when Amitabh made this revelation at a press conference.

Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan said, “Mere parivaar mein sab log dekhte hai yeh karyakram. Jaya dekhti hai. Woh kuch bhi ho, sab kuch chhod chhad ke dekhti hai (Everyone in my family watches the show. Jaya watches it. She leaves everything else to watch it).”

Amitabh Bachchan continued and added, “Gharwale jo hai woh khelte hai isko. Kabhi Shweta khelti hai, kabhi Aishwarya khelti hai aur ghar mein baithe baithe kabhi prashnavali hoti rehti hai toh sab uska jawaab dete hai (My family members play the game at home – sometimes Shweta plays, sometimes Aishwarya plays. We all sit together and discuss the questions and answers).”

When asked if his granddaughter Aaradhya watches the show, Big B revealed that she does and also revealed if she asks him to get into his host mode at times.

Amitabh said, “Ek-aad baar humne aise ghar mein baithe baithe kabhi kabhi prashn-uttar karte rehte hain. Toh woh kehti hai ki iska jawaab hum de sakte hai ya nahi de sakte hai, bas itne tak hi rehta hai. Yeh gharelu maamla hai, isme kya hai (A few times, we have discussed questions and answers at home. She tells us if she could have or could not have answered the questions, that’s all. This is a domestic matter, what is the big deal).”

We would love to watch this KBC between Amitabh Bachchan and his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Rajkumar Hirani & Shah Rukh Khan’s Next Finally Shifts Gears? Casting Process Schedule Revealed!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube