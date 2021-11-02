Team Sooryavanshi is leaving no stones unturned to promote their upcoming action thriller. Rohit Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are hopping between different reality shows and recently the trio shot for an episode of Amitabh Bachchan’ Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.

Advertisement

The upcoming Shaandaar Shukravaar episode will have tons of exciting stuff for the audience. From dancing to sharing interesting anecdotes, the latest promo is proof that both the actors and director along with Big B are having a gala time on the quiz show.

Advertisement

In the Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 episode, Katrina Kaif and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen engaged in a dialogue battle, as they recite Agneepath’s iconic lines, in which AB’s character introduces himself, Vijay Dinanath Chauhan. Big B later applauds the Sooryavanshi actress’ acting prowess and says, “Kya baat hai, madam! Humare pet pe laat maar diya hai (Wow, madam! You have stolen my bread and butter).” His comment leaves everyone in splits, including Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty.

As Diwali week is going to start, the entire set will be decorated with ‘diyas’ and ‘rangolis’. Rohit Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif will be on the hot seat playing games with host Amitabh Bachchan and answering his questions.

Besides that, they will be having some interesting conversations with Big B. From Katrina cleaning the sets of ‘Sooryavanshi’ to Amitabh and Katrina shaking a leg on the song ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’, the audience will see a lot of fun on the show.

Along with this Akshay Kumar will be sharing his journey before entering the film industry and dancing on the track ‘Saara Zamana’ from the film ‘Yaarana’ wearing a jacket fitted with lights.

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi will be the first major movie to release in theatre after the Maharashtra government decided to open cinema halls. Apart from the lead star cast, ‘Sooryavanshi’ will have cameos of Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn as Simmba and Bajirao Singham respectively.

(With Inputs: IANS)

Must Read: Nakul Roshan Inspired By Vijay Deverakonda’s Fashion Style: “I Dig His Looks”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube