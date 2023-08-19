Veteran actress Shabana Azmi has expressed her desire to sit on the hot seat of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ someday, hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

In the special episode, the star cast of ‘Ghoomer’ — Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher and filmmaker R Balki, were present on the set of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15′(KBC).

During the episode, a tune of the bugle was played. Big B says responding to the sound: “badlaav ke iss daur me, desh ke sath sath KBC me bhi ek badlaav ki pehel shuru ho chuki hai, jisme desh ki janta hamare studio audience se sawal karti hai.”

“Let’s see which citizen of India has asked the question today,” he said. The location in the video played on the screen shows of Maharashtra.

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi appears on screen and says, “Adaab Amitabh ji. Itne saalon ke baad finally I am on KBC. Though this is for short duration, but I hope I will be able to sit on the hot seat someday.”

“I am so sorry that I am not present among you people,” says Shabana.

The actress wore a yellow top and paired it with a blue scarf.

She then asked the question: “Which of these award winning films is directed by a woman?” The options were: Raazi, Thappad, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Dangal.

The correct answer was given by a homemaker Radha Gawande, from among the audience. The answer was ‘Raazi’.

Amitabh said: “The director of ‘Raazi’ was Meghna Gulzar.” ‘Raazi’ was a 2018 spy thriller film starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role. The flick also starred Vicky Kaushal, Shishir Sharma and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles.

In ‘Ghoomer’, Sayami is playing a paraplegic sportsperson.

Written and directed by R Balki, the flick stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead, along with Shabana Azmi, and Angad Bedi in the pivotal roles.

The story revolves around Anina (Saiyami), a young woman batting prodigy, who loses her right hand in an unfortunate accident on the eve of her international cricketing debut.

An unsympathetic, failed and frustrated cricketer enters her life, gives her a new dream and transforms her fate by the most innovative training, to make her play for the Indian cricket team again, as a bowler.

‘Ghoomer’ is the new style of bowling they invent to bamboozle the opposition.

It is inspired by the incredible achievement of Karoly Takacs, the achievements of special athletes, and who have achieved more than when they were called “normal”.

The film has been released in cinemas.

