Megastar Amitabh Bachchan revealed that the dress code for this week on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ has been traditional. For the same, he will be see dressed in look from different parts of the country.

For an upcoming episode, Amitabh revealed that the state was ‘West Bengal’ and as he is the ‘jamai babu’ he had to dress accordingly.

Amitabh Bachchan, who is married to actress-politician Jaya Bachchan, took to his blog and shared his pictures dressed in a kurta, pyjama and a gamcha paired with kolhapuris. Read on to know what he had to say about it.

Trending

Along with the pictures, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “The dress code for the week has been traditional and from different parts of the Country… So today in the morning episode it was Bengal… and the ‘jamai babu’ had to dress accordingly… but the stylist had no idea what a dhoti looked or dressed like so had to do without it.”

He added: “Resulting in a mix of several other… frustrating and annoying… eventually professionalism prevails and annoyance does nt find any place in the run at all .. good I think.”

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.

Amitabh Bachchan, who last seen on the big screen in the 2022 film Uunchai, will soon be seen alongside Tiger Shroff in Ganapath, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD, and more.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates from the entertainment world.

Must Read: Sana Khan Blasts Rakhi Sawant & Adil Khan’s Ugly Fight, Refrains From Taking Any Side: “I Am Out Of This… Please Don’t Ask About It To Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News