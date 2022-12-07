An 11-year-old ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’ contestant Aditya Srivastava stunned the host Amitabh Bachchan with his intelligence. Aditya’s quick and witty answers left the megastar surprised and he said: “Impossible to play with this guy”.

In the latest promo, Bachchan, in a hilarious way, talked with ‘gyannath ji’, the computer, saying Aditya is a big competition to him. He is seen quickly answering the questions with his reasoning skills and intelligence. Quite impressed by his knowledge, Amitabh Bachchan said better to give him Rs 7.5 crore and let him leave the show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As for the entire week, kids between the age group of 8 to 15 years are taking over the hot seat; Amitabh Bachchan also changed his dressing style from formal wear to colourful hoodies and sweatshirts with sneakers and, in fact, for one of the episodes, he also opted for his Sherwood College’s uniform.

Moreover, for ‘KBC Juniors’ special week, the lifeline of video call a friend in which the contestants can take help from their friend to clear any doubt related to a question also changed to video call an expert and so each new episode will see personalities like Amish Tripathi and Sudha Murthy coming on a video call and helping the kids with their questions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Many eminent personalities have been on Amitabh Bachchan hosted shows and sat on that seat getting grilled with strings of questions. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14‘ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Must Read: Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Is On Its Way Of Creating History By Beating Stranger Things 4’s Lifetime Views In Just A Few Days!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News