Popular television game reality shows Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 has turned out to be quite a hit among the audience. Amitabh Bachchan‘s unique way of hosting the show has entertained the audience and has given them knowledge at the same time. His camaraderie with the contestants also makes the show fun to watch.

However, the latest episode was bit different since a vertically challenged contestant, Ankush Sharma revealed on the show how his father talked to him about the challenges he might face. He also spoke about being diagnosed with Rickets during his childhood, but still loves his life.

Ankush, who hailed from Jammu played a decent game but got stuck at the question for Rs 50 lakh. However, he then took the prize money of Rs 25 lakh. And before leaving the show, he also shared that he is a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan. Amitabh Bachchan then went to talk about how SRK has been dubbed as the romantic hero in Bollywood.

Expressing his fondness for the actor, the contestant then shared how King Khan’s films like Mohabbatein had an impact on his life and thus becoming a romantic person at heart. However, this is not the first time that a contestant on the show has expressed a fondness for Shah Rukh Khan.

In one of the previous episodes of the KBC 12, a contestant named Rekha Rani had complained to Big B that how rude he was with Shah Rukh, who was her favourite actor. Her complaint left Mr Bachchan speechless. If this wasn’t enough, she also admitted that she used to dislike him as a kid because she was a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan.

Rekha Rani said that Amitabh Bachchan’s character in movies at times mistreated Shah Rukh and that she was angry with Big B for scolding SRK in Mohabbatein. She also cited a scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, where the veteran actor throws SRK from his house.

Amitabh Bachchan, being a charming host as he always is, reacted in his signature fashion. He apologized to the contestant and tried to explain to her by saying that those scenes were part of the character he was playing in the movies. He then also said that he would apologize to Shah Rukh for the same.

