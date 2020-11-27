Global icon and Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra says her upbringing has played a crucial role in shaping her personality.

“I am a product of traditional India and its ancient wisdom, and modern India and its urban bustle. My upbringing was always an amalgamation of the two Indias and, just as much, of East and West,” she said.

Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for her upcoming Netflix release The White Tiger along with Rajkummar Rao, and Robert Rodriguez’s superhero film We Can Be Heroes.

Priyanka Chopra’s memoir, Unfinished: A Memoir, is all set to release in January 2021.

Priyanka has some very interesting projects in the queue and The Matrix 4, The White Tiger & We Can Be Heroes are just three of them. While her Netflix project TWT is up for release in January, The gorgeous and talented actress has now started prepping up for one more project titled Text For You.

The film which brings Priyanka Chopra Jonas along with Sam Heughan & Grammy-winner Celine Dion is inspired by the 2016 German film SMS Fur Dich.

According to the storyline, Priyanka’s character is a heartbroken woman who has just lost her fiance. In her attempt to send constant messages to her fiance’s old number, she will connect with a man across town suffering from a similar heartbreak. Celine Dion’s music aims at connecting the two and give them the courage to take a second shot at love.

