Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Gauahar Khan To Replace Hina Khan As The New Komolika?

Fans went crazy when Hina Khan was roped in as Komolika in Parth Samthaan & Erica Fernandes’ Kausatii Zindagii Kay. Unfortunately, things took a turn when the actress quit the show owing to her big Bollywood projects, and the search for her replacement has been ongoing ever since. Looks like our wait has come to an end as Gauahar Khan may just step into Hina’s shoes.

As per a recent report by Pinkvilla suggests that the makers are keen on signing Gauahar for the project and she’s given the look test too! “The makers are very keen on having Gauahar on-board to play Komolika on the show. Gauahar even gave the look test and has been in constant talks with the production house. The makers seem convinced and are insisting on having Khan as the new Komolika, but Gauahar is in a dilemma given that she has other web series and projects in hand. However, final talks and modalities are yet to be discussed,” reveals a source close to the development.

Wow! That will be one hell of a watch witnessing the sweet and simple portray the role of a vamp. Do y’all feel she’ll be kickass as Komolika? Let us know in the comment section!

Meanwhile, Kausatii Zindagii Kay is the reboot of the superhit show by the same name which featured Shweta Tiwari, Cezzane Khan, Ronit Roy and Urvashi Dholakia amongst others.

The show which used to broadcast on Star Plus was created by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms.

In the reboot, Parth plays the role of Anurag Basu and Erica plays Prerna.

Even the iconic number ‘Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh’ has been recreated for the new TV series.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!