War: Hrithik Roshan VS Tiger Shroff’s Battle Becomes GRAND As It Will Arrive In 4DX Cinematic Experience!

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor starrer War is one of the most anticipated films currently. The team is leaving no stones unturned to make this film look absolutely authentic and power-packed. The trailer of the film had got much hyped up for the film but we have something more exciting to tell you.

The film will be screen in the latest cinema technology – 4DX for maximum experience. Yes, you read that right! Today, the team at Yash Raj Films announced that War will be arriving in theatres in innovative multi-sensory cinema experience, 4DX on Gandhi Jayanti, a national holiday in India.

As the film includes an assemblage of gripping action scenes such as a car, motorcycle and helicopter chase, explosions and fistfights, 4DX is definitely the perfect place for audiences to experience the adrenaline rush of the film. With 4DX. these compelling combinations of motion and environmental effects will make the experience for the fans even more spectacular. Scenes involving racing cars and helicopters in flight, turbulence and the perilous swaying of the climactic helicopter chase sequence will be thrilling with 4DX.

Talking about the same, director Siddharth Anand said, “We were very clear from the start that we want to give Indian audiences action that they have never seen before. Our film has a huge car sequence that sees Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff perform an adrenaline-pumping action stunt.”

He further said, “The scene has been entirely shot on ice. We shot this in Finland, which is in the Arctic Circle and we were informed by our production team that we were the first-ever film in the world to shoot an action sequence of this scale in the Arctic. We look forward to revealing this movie in 4DX, and we strongly believe 4DX will be the best way to enjoy our film.”

War is an action-packed story of a chase between the teacher-student duo played by Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff respectively. The two songs released from the movie’s album – Ghunghroo and Jai Jai Shivshankar are also getting an amazing response from the audience.

War releases on October 2, 2019.

