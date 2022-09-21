Vesting his interest in the craft of acting; globally renowned actor, comedian & host- Nitinn R Miranni gears up for his first web series on Disney + Hotstar “Karma Yudh” alongside luminaries like Satish Kaushik, Ashutosh Rana

Awarded as the 4th funniest person in the world in 2015, Nitinn R Miranni has a strong grip over the pulse of the audience. From acting in theatre with Kader Khan to triumphing upon the hearts of millions across both Hollywood & Bollywood, the man’s got range. He switches his personality according to the characters he plays and avoids the temptation to bring the eccentricities of one character into another.

Talking about his role in the web series Karma Yudh, Nitinn R Miranni says “I’m very excited to pay the Role of CBI head -Raghuveer, and grateful to the makers to believe in the fact that I could deliver a serious performance.. It was indeed a great experience from the word go and I specially enjoyed doing my own stunts”

Observing his career graph- as an actor, a comedian & a host, his talent & achievements have made him one of the few actors who have managed to break free from being typecast as the funny man. Though people may know Nitinn R Miranni as a comedian now, his acting prowess in Karma Yudh is sure to give him a much-deserved reorganisation as a serious actor.

“When you get success in one genre, people tend to type cast you. They think that’s all you can do & the that’s what audience wants to see of you. However, it takes an experienced director to see the potential & that’s when an actor is born” *says Miranni, who is the first comedian to perform inside the Eiffel Tower in Paris*

Nitinn R Miranni is the first comedian to perform for Dubai Police inside the Jail, he has also performed at the London Bridge where towards the end he made everyone sing the ___________ National Anthem

“Karma Yudh” is an Indian drama web series, directed by Ravi Adhikari. It stars Satish Kaushik, Ashutosh Rana, Paoli Dam, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Pranay Pachauri in lead roles. The series is made under the banner of Adhikari Brothers. It will premiere on Disney + Hotstar on 30 September 2022.

