Karm Yuddh: Paoli Dam, Satish Kaushik & Ashutosh Rana Come Together For A Web Show

Bengali actress Paoli Dam, who received a positive response for her work in streaming movie ‘Bulbbul’, is set to feature alongside Ashutosh Rana and Satish Kaushik in the upcoming webseries ‘Karm Yuddh’. Based in Kolkata, the family drama revolves around the power-hungry lives of the Roys, who have dominated the economic horizon of the city for decades.

Advertisement

Directed by Ravi Adhikari, the eight episodic series will also feature an ensemble cast of Rajesh Khattar, Ashutosh Rana, Paoli Dam, Ankit Bisht, Pranay Pachauri, Soundarya Sharma and Chandan Sanyal.

Advertisement

Paoli Dam, who plays the youngest contender in the family feud, said, “When I came across the character of Indrani Roy, I instantly fell in love with her. She has stealth, calmness and unending ambition in her eyes which I felt was an interesting mix. I loved exploring the different dimensions of this character. I feel fortunate to work with some of the best talent from the industry.”

Ashutosh Rana revealed that his character in the show comes with many layers and initially may give an impression that he has returned to negative characters but as the viewers will delve deeper, they will get to know about his complexities.

He said in a statement, “Initially, to the viewer, it may feel like I am back to playing a dark role, but the character of Guru Shahstri has too many grey shades. He is devious, convincing, and, most importantly, has the cover of mystery that other players in ‘Karm Yuddh’ do not have. I am happy that I got an opportunity to work with some of the finest actors.”

The series will also mark the first collaboration between Sri Adhikari Brothers and Disney+ Hotstar. Adhikari Brothers have ruled the Indian television space for long with shows like ‘Yes Boss’ and ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’.

Commenting on the occasion of the series announcement, director Ravi Adhikari said in a statement, “We are elated to bring a remarkable story like Karm Yuddh to Disney+ Hotstar. ‘Karm Yuddh’ is a high octane family drama with complex characters. It has everything that makes the show a binge worthy watch.”

He added, “I am honoured to direct some of the brilliant actors with whom I share the same energy of giving our best. I am glad we get to mark our first association with the platform of a captivating story like ‘Karm Yuddh'”.

‘Karm Yuddh’ will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on September 30, 2022.

Must Read: BREAKING! Raju Srivastava Passes Away After Battling Life For 42 Days, Confirms Family

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram