Karan Tacker Makes An Impressively BOLD Digital Debut With ‘Special Ops’

Actor Karan Tacker left everyone waiting in anticipation ever since his web-space debut was announced. And while he piqued excitement with his character’s first glimpses in the trailer, now he is garnering great reviews for his action-packed performance as Officer Farooq Ali in Special Ops. Karan who is said to be the parallel lead in the web-show is impressive in this never seen before avatar.
Trending
Karan who has emerged to be a big name on television, now with a strong word of mouth and a striking impression in the OTT space, he is surely leaving everyone excited to find out how his characters sketches out in the episodes to come.
Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!