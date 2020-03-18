Karan Tacker Makes An Impressively BOLD Digital Debut With ‘Special Ops’

Actor Karan Tacker left everyone waiting in anticipation ever since his web-space debut was announced. And while he piqued excitement with his character’s first glimpses in the trailer, now he is garnering great reviews for his action-packed performance as Officer Farooq Ali in Special Ops. Karan who is said to be the parallel lead in the web-show is impressive in this never seen before avatar.

In the show Karan will be seen in a complete heroic avatar, from disguising himself in several roles to kicking the ass of the baddies, there is a lot more his fans are yet to witness. In fact, many feel that Karan would have a central part in the upcoming episodes of Specia Ops. A review also states that Karan who plays Officer Farooq Ali is impressive as the agent and is said to be adding more scope to Special Ops.

Karan who has emerged to be a big name on television, now with a strong word of mouth and a striking impression in the OTT space, he is surely leaving everyone excited to find out how his characters sketches out in the episodes to come.

