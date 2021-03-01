Karan Patel is one of the most popular faces on Indian television. The actor has done some remarkable work in the industry with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Raman Bhalla to Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Mr Bajaj, the actor has often impressed us with his stellar performances. The 37-year-old actor is now opening up to the stigma around television actors in Bollywood.

Advertisement

Karan has been a part of the television industry for almost two decades now. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor enjoys a massive fan following among the Indian household.

Advertisement

The actor is will soon start shooting for Raktanchal season 2 and in an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times, Karan Patel revealed about being a part of the film industry and said “Things don’t happen that easily as maybe producer directors have a mind-set or a mental block about TV actors, their calibre and being overexposed. Maybe someday they will change their mind.”

Karan has been a part of Bollywood films like City of Gold (2010), Shootout at Wadala (2013), and Phamous (2018) but still hasn’t gotten the kind of role he would have wanted to play. “For me, as an actor, today the challenge is to find work on the big screen; to break the stigma that TV actors can’t become film stars. I am not disheartened as one should keep trying and not everyone is lucky to get a break in one go, some take years, some take months while some get it instantly. Each one has to keep trying in their capacity till they strike,” the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor added.

Talking about his web-debut with Raktanchal, Karan Patel said, “Season 1 was well appreciated and I loved the way the show was presented. The show worked purely on content and there were no gimmicks to sell the show, I liked that. For season 2, I loved the character that they offered and the story, and I am going to Varanasi to shoot next week.”

For television actors, streaming space seems to be an apt and next phase and talking about the same, Karan said, “The kind of stories being told online aren’t available on the tube, unfortunately. In fact, I think TV should adapt to finite shows with strong storylines. Of course, I don’t mean include nudity and explicit scenes or cuss words but there are so many interesting subjects that are being made for web, can be made for TV as well. But then maybe TV producers cater to a different audience and know best about the business. I think, the ball game is the same, but the players are different.”

What are your thoughts on Karan Patel’s views on the Bollywood industry? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Yashraj Mukhate’s 8 Years Old ‘Phir Mohabbat’ Cover Proves How ‘Rasode Mein Kon Tha?’ Was A Lot More Than ‘Overnight Success’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube