Karan Kundrra has all our attention! The leading actor teased his fans with an exclusive BTS from his upcoming project, making the audience super excited for what’s coming up next! While nothing official has been out yet, one can anticipate blockbuster entertainment.

In the video, Karan is carrying a never-before-seen Avatar. It looks like the actor is playing a Sultan in the under-the-wrap project. One can watch the star getting ready for the shot and romancing Divya Agarwal in the teaser.

Karan Kundrra wrote, “promised I’ll challenge myself.. promised I’ll not settle for ordinary.. stories to tell and be a part of.. excited?” As soon as the video went live, fans flooded the comment with love and excitement.

Hailing Karan Kundrra’s look, one wrote, “Killin this look toooo as usual🔥🔥🔥🔥”. Meanwhile, another said, “Fiyaaaahhhh 🔥🔥 Can’t wait for this oneee kiliinnn this look ❤️❤️.” Many said they are dying to watch the final product while bombarding the comment section with fire emoticon.

As of now, we have to wait and watch for Karan Kundrra’s surprise! Apart from the untitled next, he also has a film with Ileana D’cruz and Randeep Hooda and Khatra Khatra with Jacqueline Fernandez on the horizon. The actor-host is also making headlines for his impressive stint as a Jailor in Lock Upp. Meanwhile, the audience is also enjoying the chemistry between him and Neetu Kapoor on Dance Deewane Juniors.

