Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma never fails to give us a laughter riot with every one of his punchline. He tends to keep life family away from the world of glam but often shares anecdotes about his kids. Now the comedian shares Anayra’s cute nickname for Amitabh Bachchan. Scroll down to know.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the loved shows on Indian television. The comedian and his team have been making the entire nation laugh and entertain with their skits as well as interactions with Bollywood celebrities. Recently, famous singers Anup Jalota, Shailendra Singh, and Sudesh Bhosale appeared on the show as guests.

Sudesh Bhosale is well known for his mimicry of Amitabh Bachchan. He even crooned some of the songs for the megastar like ‘Jumma Chumma De De’ from the 1991 action film ‘Hum’ and ‘Meri Makhna Meri Soniye’ from the 2003 family drama ‘Baghban’. The singer even spoke about how he became the voice of Big B. Kapil Sharma then quipped how the superstar has fans across generations.

Giving an instance, the comedian recalled how his two-year-old daughter Anayra Sharma loves the song ‘Rock ‘N’ Roll Soniye’ that features the megastar. He revealed that his daughter shouted ‘Rock N Roll Uncle’ upon seeing her father on the quizzing game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ hosted by the ‘Sholay’ star, as reported by DNA.

For the unversed, the above-mentioned song is a dance number wherein Amitabh Bachchan is seen grooving with his son Abhishek Bachchan and Preity Zinta. The song, which is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, is from Karan Johar’s 2006 relationship drama ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’. Shah Rukh Khan and Rami Mukerji also appear in the film as lead actors.

So what do you think about Kapil Sharma’s daughter Anayra’s cute nickname for Amitabh Bachchan? Let us know in the comments.

