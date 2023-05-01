Kapil Khadiwala Says "I Have The Body Of Sanjay Dutt & A Heart Of Johnny Lever" Opening Up About Why Comedy Is The Most Difficult Genre

Every actor wants to try their hand at comedy at least once in their career. But, not everyone gets that opportunity. Actor Kapil Khadiwala, who recently made his Bollywood debut with A Game Called Relationship, shares his interest in the genre and why it is the most difficult to approach.

“I think comedy is the most difficult and the best way to prove your talent as an actor. It’s not easy for everyone to be on the set and just do comedy. It needs an inherent talent and a good sense of humour. If anyone can do comedy then they are one of the finest actors in the world,” he says.

Kapil Khadiwala worked on a comedy project before titled Ashleel. It’s a web series. “Comedy is my USP. I am most comfortable in doing comedy and it is a rare combination because I have the body of Sanjay Dutt and a heart of Johnny Lever (laughs softly). I want to try more work in the genre,” says the actor, whose favourite comedy films are Hera Pheri, Andaz Apna Apna, Jane Bhi Do Yaaro and many more.

“I love Govinda, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and anybody who does comedy is my hero,” Kapil Khadiwala adds.

Sometimes comedy offends some people as well. And this turns into trolling and bullying on social media as well. Freedom of speech, these days, has become an issue.

“You would have not heard before about trolling and getting offensive about bullying actors. It all started with social media and actors are more prone to get bullied there. It used to not happen before at the time of Andaz Apna Apna or if we go way more back. Today you are accessible for bullying and you have to go through this. Some people might get offended and some may not like your work and they will bully you. Ignoring them is the best policy,” Kapil Khadiwala answers.

About the last film he watched in a theatre you enjoyed thoroughly, Kapil Khadiwala adds, “The last film I went to see in the theatre was John Wick with my best friend Muzammil Ibrahim. I found it really boring. However the last film that I enjoyed watching was URI: The Surgical Strike and I have seen it 4-5 times. It is one of the best movies made on the armed forces in India.”

