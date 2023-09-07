Creator and director of ‘Kaala’, Bejoy Nambiar shared that he had a solid belief that actor Avinash Tiwary could pull off an extraordinary performance as Ritwik Banerjee’s character in the series.

In a director’s world of creativity, the storyline forms with great care, and the actor becomes the central figure, essential to the plot. Just like destiny, this actor becomes the director’s inspiration and top pick to bring the unmatched brilliance to the narrative.

Bejoy said: “When we were writing ‘Kaala’, Avinash was the first actor of choice who popped into our heads. He was like this mental poster boy for the character we were crafting.”

“Given his impressive track record, even though he hadn’t ventured into something quite like this before, I had solid belief that he could pull off an extraordinary performance. So, the moment I sat down and briefed him about the character, he immediately tuned in to certain character nuances,” said the filmmaker.

He further added: “From day one of shooting, he injected vulnerability and relatability to the character in ways we had not even written down on paper. I owe him a big thank-you for that.”

‘Kaala’ shows the workings of the parallel economy of black money as white money is turned to black through the process of reverse hawala. It shows the intense pursuit of IB Officer Ritwik (played by Avinash) to dismantle a reverse hawala operation from its very core.

The show also stars Rohan Vinod Mehra, Nivetha Pethuraj, Taher, Jitin Gulati, Elisha Mayor and Hiten Tejwani.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Bejoy Nambiar, ‘Kaala’ is set to stream from September 15 on Disney + Hotstar.

