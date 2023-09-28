Actress Neha Rana, who is seen as Elahi in the musical romantic drama ‘Junooniyatt’, is thrilled that her character is all set to undergo a transformative journey in the show.

The magic of love and music in ‘Junooniyatt’ has mesmerised viewers. With Ankit Gupta as Jahaan, Gautam Singh Vig as Jordan, and Neha as Elahi, this heartfelt tale sheds light on the events that follow with the pursuit of music and love.

Some exciting developments are underway in Junooniyatt as Neha Rana’s character of Elahi, will undergo a transformative journey of becoming stronger and standing for herself. Neha is thrilled about her character’s newfound strength, and believes that it sends an empowering message, especially to young women, inspiring them to assert themselves.

Excited about her character arc, Neha Rana shared, “It feels empowering to portray a strong character taking charge of her life. For far too long, Elahi endured Jordan’s obsession in silence, and now she’s boldly vocal about telling the world what she wants.”

“As a woman, I find it immensely gratifying to witness her transformation. In the past, women have been given brownie points for suffering in silence and that’s what Elahi had been doing for a long time.

“People will see a new Elahi now and I strongly feel that this transformation is inspiring for every woman, especially young girls, to consider taking control of our own lives. Her journey of self-discovery will resonate deeply with viewers,” she added.

Produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, ‘Junooniyatt’ airs on Colors.

