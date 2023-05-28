Producer duo Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta under Dreamiyata have two shows on air namely Junooniyatt and Udaariyaan. Someone is spreading malicious rumours about Junooniyatt going off air which is not true.

The show revolves around a love triangle between Ilahi, an aspiring singer, Jordan, a megastar rapper, and Jahaan, the singer’s lover, who is aspiring to enter the music industry. As the story unfolds, we see Jordan and Illahi cross paths, and fall in love.

Recently when Aishwarya Sakhuja joined the cast as Pari, a voice therapist for Jahaan. Fans have really liked the track and showered a lot of love.

On being contacted Producer Sargun Mehta said, “Junooniyatt is not going off air. It’s a unique concept and thus the story is being appreciated.”

She also adds, “Since day 1, we have been getting alot of good positive reviews on the show and we are very thankful for that. The star cast of Ankit Gupta, Neha Rana and Gautam Vig are very hardworking and dedicated to the show. We will be more hardworking and consistent in the coming weeks and I can assure the show will get more and more love from the fans. We have a big twist coming in Junooniyatt and the audience is going to enjoy it”.

