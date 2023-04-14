Prime Video’s latest series, Jubilee has been receiving high praise not just from the critics and the audiences but also from the film fraternity. Apart from the series being cinematic brilliance, one thing that has got people talking is the soulful music by the maestro Amit Trivedi. Taking the audience back in time, the streaming service has dropped a new song from the series, Nahin Ji Nahin, featuring Aparshakti Khurana and Aditi Rao Hydari. The melodious track is beautifully sung by Papon and Sunidhi Chauhan and lyrics are penned by Kausar Munir.

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and created by Soumik Sen and Vikramaditya Motwane, Jubilee has been produced by Andolan Films in association with Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Studios.

Apart from Aparshakti Khurana and Aditi Rao Hydari, the series packs an ensemble cast of Prosenjit Chatterjee, Ram Kapoor, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta and Nandish Sandhu. Watch Part One (Episodes One-Five) of Jubilee streaming now, with Part Two (Episodes Six-10) streaming from April 14.

Take A Look:

Speaking of Jubilee, the show takes you back to the year 1947- the golden age of Indian cinema, as they call it, is unfolding and settling down at the onset of partition. The show also stars Aditi Rao Hydri. The actress in an interview with a publication confessed that just like her on-screen character, she too takes decisions in life based on love and relationships. “Look at me, is there a doubt? I am a real duffer. Everything is about love for me. Even when there’s a lot of ‘kachar pachar‘ (negative noise) around, I will go and find that one nice thing there.”

