The entertainment industry is slowly getting back on track, but wait, there are some shocks that are still creating panic. In the latest shocking news, Jennifer Winget aka Queen of the Indian TV industry has been reportedly tested positive for COVID. It happened in the most unexpected way. Scroll below to know more.

Here, in Maharashtra, the restrictions for shooting were lifted earlier this month. Ever since several projects have resumed and TV shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have returned to the state to continue working. Jennifer too was all set to start the shoot of her upcoming web series, but detected positive for the virus.

As per the report in SpotboyE, an insider quoted, “Jennifer Winget was all set to shoot for the second season of her web series CODE M from July 20. Before shooting the series, she went under a precautionary COVID-19 test and found out she had been infected. However, she is almost asymptomatic.”

However, when the portal tried confirming the news, Jennifer Winget didn’t comment on the news.

Meanwhile, apart from her work, Jennifer has always been in news due to her personal life. More often, it’s Karan Singh Grover, her ex-husband, who had been responsible to bring her in news. For the unversed, after being fans’ favourite couple, the duo separated within a year of their marriage. Karan once even called his marriage with Jennifer a mistake.

As reported by Times Of India, Karan Singh Grover had said to a magazine that sometimes friendship shouldn’t be taken to the next level and that marriage to Jennifer was a mistake. When two people are just good friends, they should not get married, he added saying he and Jennifer Winget were friends for almost eight to nine years.

